For Instagram and Twitter, here’s how to find your Urban Dictionary name.

Users are searching for their names on Urban Dictionary in a new fad that has taken over Instagram.

The Urban Dictionary is a slang glossary compiled by the public.

The meanings, on the other hand, differ significantly from those found in the Oxford English Dictionary.

Instead, you’ll most likely come across a humorous, and occasionally insulting, description of terms.

Members of the public can propose definitions, which are then updated by a group of volunteers.

However, a new trend has emerged on Instagram and Twitter.

Users are using Urban Dictionary to look up their own names and then posting the findings.

User @adela3012, for example, stated that her name means’very clever, strong, and noble.’

Another user, Matthew, who goes by the handle @GoodKingMort, tweeted that his name signified “a gift from God.”

Some definitions, though, aren’t the most flattering.

‘A good youngster who loves his mother and plays way too many video games,’ William is characterized.

‘Ryan, on the other hand, may be your closest friend or your worst adversary.’

How to look up your name in the Urban Dictionary

Type your name into the search bar at the top of the page on the Urban Dictionary website.

Select an item from the dropdown menu and a definition from the list.

Take a screenshot of the results and share it on social media sites like Instagram or Twitter.