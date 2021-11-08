For information on top ransomware hackers, the State Department is offering millions in reward money.

The State Department revealed on Monday that information about the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware crime ring could earn you up to $10 million in prizes.

The announcement came after the Department of Justice detailed recent proceedings against two foreign people accused of using the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to assault businesses and government institutions in the United States earlier in the day.

“Today, the Department of State announced a reward offer of up to $10 million through the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP) for information leading to the identification or location of any individual or individuals who hold key leadership positions in the Sodinokibi and REvil ransomware variant transnational organized crime group,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing on Monday.

Price stated, “The department is also offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and or conviction of any individual conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware outbreak.”

According to Price, the gang has “supposedly targeted more than 1,000 companies in numerous industry sectors” since its first documented ransomware attack in April 2019.

Those entities, he noted, include law enforcement authorities, government agencies, and educational and medical institutions, in addition to private firms.

Officials from the Justice Department announced on Monday that Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a 22-year-old Ukrainian national, had been arrested in connection with the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware. He is accused of assisting in the execution of an attack on global IT supplier Kaseya in July, which infected the company’s software before spreading to over a thousand organizations that used Kaseya’s product.

Vasinskyi was apprehended in Poland after visiting Ukraine recently. He has been extradited to the United States, according to American officials.

In addition to Vasinskyi, the Justice Department has charged Yevgeniy Polyanin, a 28-year-old Russian national accused of carrying out the Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware attacks. In 2019, he was allegedly involved in at least one attack in Texas. Multiple victims, including businesses and government bodies, were attacked simultaneously in 22 different towns and cities.

The Justice Department also announced the seizure of $6.1 million in money linked to Polyanin’s suspected ransom payments. Polyanin is thought to be in another country, according to the department.

“The United States remains dedicated to preventing the exploitation of all ransomware victims around the world.” This is a condensed version of the information.