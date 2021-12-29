For hours, PCR testing were unavailable in Liverpool and the rest of the United Kingdom.

This morning, people in the city region were unable to schedule a PCR test.

No test sites were available in the North West of England when I tried to book a PCR test via the Government’s website earlier today.

Further afield, there were no suitable PCR test sites across the entire United Kingdom.

The scarcity of lateral flow tests and where to get them in Liverpool

While all sites in the country are now operational, on the morning of December 29, the only available PCR sites were in Wales and Scotland.

The general population was also unable to order home testing kits.

Home testing kits are prioritized for important professionals, including as NHS staff and social workers, according to the government’s website.

They were, however, unavailable for necessary workers to order.

Following the hours when they were unable to, the general public and essential personnel can once again order home testing kits from the government’s website.

Anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms should isolate promptly and confirm their diagnosis with a PCR test supplied by mail.

Worries about possible Lateral Flow Test shortages will have added to the inability to schedule a PCR test.

In Liverpool, test centers are still open, and mobile test sites have been set up throughout the city.

However, consumers in the region have reported low levels of stock for Lateral Flow Tests in pharmacies.

The Government website presently does not allow you to order Lateral Flow Tests via mail.

During the Christmas season, more people without symptoms are attempting to get tested.

In England, a total of 117,093 cases were registered yesterday.

Daisy, a Twitter user, tweeted this morning: “No PCR test appointments available ANYWHERE in England online at the moment.” How can infections be correctly counted? Bookings for PCR testing in Merseyside became available again just after lunchtime today, after hours of interruption for many users.

By clicking here, you can schedule a PCR test.