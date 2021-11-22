For hours, a 16-year-old girl lay comatose near a busy road.

On Sunday, November 22, between 9.30pm and 10.45pm, the 16-year-old girl fainted in the grounds of Everton Park Lifestyles gym on Great Homer Street.

She was found this morning and transported to the hospital, where she is in a critical but stable condition.

Police have since stated that no one else is being sought in connection with the case.

“Detectives investigating suspicious circumstances near Great Homer Street today, Monday 22 November, can confirm that they are not seeking for anyone else in connection with the case,” Merseyside Police wrote in an update.

“Last night, Sunday November 21, officers received a report that a 16-year-old female had fainted on Buckingham Street, in the grounds of Lifestyles gym.

“Police have spoken with the 16-year-old, who is recovering in hospital, and are confident that no crimes have been committed.”

“We’d want to express our gratitude to their neighborhood for their patience as cops conducted investigations in the region.”

On the corner of Great Homer Street and Buckingham Street, a cordon was erected.

The neighborhood is directly across from a Sainsbury’s store and another 24-hour gym complex, The Gym.

Norbert Telek, the Gym’s assistant manager, claimed he got at work early this morning to discover a massive cordon set up outside.

“There was a van there, and cops were hunting for proof,” he explained.

“I was taken aback when I realized what it was all about.” She’s only in her early twenties. I’m hoping she’ll be fine.

“These are awful times, and they’re frightening.”

“I moved here three months ago and I like living around here; it’s a great location,” said nearby resident Steven Goff, 34.

“I’m stunned by what I’ve heard. It’s a disaster.

"There are a lot of young people at the park," she says. "I'm hoping for a full recovery for her."