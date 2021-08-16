For his work on GMB, Piers Morgan has been nominated for a prestigious prize.

Piers Morgan has been nominated for a National Television Award, despite leaving Good Morning Britain months ago.

Following heated remarks regarding the Duchess of Sussex, the presenter departed the ITV show in March.

The 56-year-old has continued to host the channel’s interview show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, most recently interviewing Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and actress Dame Joan Collins.

At the NTAs, he will compete for the TV presenter award alongside Ant & Dec, Bradley Walsh, and Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond from This Morning.

All three Line Of Duty stars will compete for the drama performance category at the awards presentation.

Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (Steve Arnott), and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are all in the running, as well as Olly Alexander for the Aids thriller It’s A Sin and David Tennant for Des, a drama about serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Des and It’s A Sin are both up for the award for best new drama, alongside Bridgerton, a time frolic, and the smash blockbuster adaptation of the book Normal People.

I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel’s stunning series that just won two Baftas and was on the longlist, was not selected.

Returning drama nominees include Line Of Duty, Call The Midwife, Unforgotten, and the grandiose royal series The Crown.

The documentary about Caroline Flack, the late Love Island broadcaster, has been shortlisted for the factual prize.

Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death featured family and friends, including Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary, discussing how the presenter’s life in the spotlight has affected her.

Flack committed suicide on February 15, 2020, at the age of 40, while awaiting trial on an assault charge for allegedly assaulting her partner, Lewis Burton.

Gogglebox, Gordon, Gino, and Fred: American Road Trip, and Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs are among the other nominees in this category.

Finding Derek, Kate Garraway’s devastating look at how the pandemic decimated her family, has been nominated in the new category of authored documentary.

Following a wave of celebrity-driven factual shows, the genre was created.

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United and England footballer, is also in the running for the BBC show Feeding Britain's Children, which will focus on the star's push for free school lunches.