For his role in the Liverpool touchline brawl with Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp has been dubbed a “villain.”

Garth Crooks has labelled Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a “villain” for his role in the touchline brawl with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino all scored for Liverpool in their 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday.

An disagreement between the two managers on the sidelines seemed to stir the game into life as the Reds got off to a poor start at Anfield.

Arteta reacted angrily to Mane’s challenge on Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, but BBC analyst Garth Crooks believes Klopp’s response was only aimed at eliciting a reaction from the home crowd.

“So it’s Jurgen Klopp then, isn’t it?” “I was curious about Mikel Arteta’s touchline spat,” Crooks wrote in his Team of the Week piece.

“It was evident from Klopp’s post-match interview that he thought Sadio Mane’s challenge on Takehiro Tomiyasu was justified, but boy did he use the resulting brawl with Arteta to energise the Anfield crowd.”

“Liverpool had been struggling up until that point, and Arteta’s sole error was getting involved with Klopp in the first place.” Klopp predicted that the row would energise the crowd.

“Mane, the mastermind behind the Tomiyasu incident, took advantage of Anfield’s rising temperatures with a well-taken goal and a magnificent assist.

“However, it was Klopp, not Arteta, who was the villain here.”

Mane headed the ball in from Trent Alexander-free-kick Arnold’s delivery to give Liverpool the lead at the break, just minutes after both managers were booked by Michael Oliver.

Alexander-Arnold was also named in Crooks’ starting XI after contributing two assists in the match, bringing his total to nine assists in his past six appearances for club and country.

Crooks lauded the 23-year-old England right-back for providing the Reds with ‘an extra dimension’ in attack after his performance against Arsenal.

Klopp, on the other hand, was less enthusiastic when recounting his altercation with Arteta.

“The scenario was entirely clean, nothing happened,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated.

“Two players leapt into the air, but no one touched the other.”

