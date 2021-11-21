For his role in the Capitol Riots, ‘QAnon Shaman’ was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, the 34-year-old Arizona man known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison by a federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“What you did was heinous, hindering the government’s ability to function. What you did was appalling. In passing sentence, U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth observed, “You made yourself the personification of the riot.”

Prosecutors wanted Chansley to serve 51 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine. They’ve dubbed him “the public face of the Capitol violence” and a “now-famous felon.” Due to his Viking helmet and fur jacket, Chansley was one of the most noticeable rioters on Jan. 6.

Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, argued for a reduced sentence based on his client’s remorse and mental disease difficulties.

Lamberth turned down the request for a sentence that was less than the guidelines.

Chansley pled guilty in September to a single criminal count of impeding a congressional hearing, which led to his sentence on Wednesday. The 41-month sentence is the longest any rioter has ever served in prison.

At the conclusion of the hearing, prosecutors decided to drop the remaining five accusations and the maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

Before his punishment, Chansley spoke out about his activities on the day of the Capitol Riot, admitting his responsibility. “I concede to the world that I was mistaken. I’m not making any excuses. “My actions were inexcusable,” he admitted.