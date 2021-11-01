‘For his phone,’ a 17-year-old teen was stabbed many times.

During a stab incident on Halloween, a teen boy’s phone, coat, and money were reportedly stolen.

The mother of a 17-year-old victim told The Washington Newsday that she is’so outraged’ because she feels her son was assaulted because of his cellphone.

Following reports that a young man had been stabbed in an attack on Claremont Road, Seaforth, on Sunday, October 31, Merseyside police were contacted.

While people are eating their tea, masked men tear up the establishment.

The mother of the victim stated: “He’s now in surgery after the nerve in his leg was severed. He’ll have to wait years to recuperate. For a phone, that is. So enraged.” The Washington Newsday received a photo of his leg injury, which she sent with them.

She wrote on Facebook as well: “Thank you so much for your interest in my baby. We haven’t given up on him yet. As a result of the blood vessels in his chest and down to the bone on his leg, he has a chest drain in place.

“They stole his phone, money, and coat, so they did this. If anyone has any information, I would greatly appreciate it because these s***bags abandoned my son on the streets to die.

“Thank you to everyone who dialed 999 and stayed with him while administering first aid. Most likely, you saved his life.” The victim’s brother also stated: “For those who are curious, my brother is well; if the knife had been one inch to the left, he would have perished, so thank God. It’ll be a lengthy road back to health.” The teen’s phone was reportedly stolen during the incident, according to Merseyside police.

Jay Halpin, a detective inspector, said: “An investigation into a heinous incident that left a young man injured is still in its early stages.

“Knife crime has no place in our neighborhoods, and we rely on the public to come forward with information about such crimes in order to keep our streets safe.

“Please come forward if you were in the Seaforth area yesterday evening and observed anything or anyone strange.

“If you were traveling in the vicinity and have dashcam film, please study it and let us know if you spot anything.”

