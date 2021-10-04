For his driving theory exam, a father of four paid a man £500.

Gafour Kadr entered the UK in 2017 and was issued a provisional driving license in May 2018, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

On July 14, that year, the 40-year-old scheduled a theory test at Gordon House in Leicester Street in Southport.

However, when another man turned up to take his exam, he raised red flags when he produced Kadr’s driver’s license.

“Staff at the centre were suspicious and refused to allow the second man to take the test,” prosecutor Ben Berkson said.

“The employees requested additional identity credentials from the man claiming to be Mr Kadr.

“That man left the test center, saying he would collect the proof, but he never came back.”

Mr Berkson said Kadr was interviewed by police in March 2019, with the help of a Kurdish Sorani interpreter in the dock.

“His statement at the time was that he contributed £500 to a third party for the purpose of a training session to help him pass the driving test,” he explained.

“He effectively stated that he thought he had been deceived by people who told him of the training course and that he had no notion what he was doing was illegal.”

Kadr, of Richmond Walk, Radcliffe, Manchester, guilty to supplying an article for use in a fraud before a trial, despite having no previous convictions.

Kadr would have had a complete driving license he wasn’t entitled to if the scam had been successful, according to Andrew Rice, head of fraud investigations at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Mr Rice added that this type of fraud jeopardizes the integrity of the driving test system and the validity of a UK driving license in a statement read to the court.

“Untested and unqualified” drivers, according to Mr Rice, “pose a serious risk to other road users and pedestrians since they have never been tested to ensure they satisfy the minimal criteria for driving and are thus unsafe.”

Defending attorney Sarah Griffin requested the judge to consider Kadr’s four young children, ranging in age from three months to ten years.

“Of significance in my case is the fact that he is evaluated as a low by the Probation Service,” Ms Griffin added.

