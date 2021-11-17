For his crimes, Liverpool’s ‘cannibal’ killer will be executed in an underground glass box.

In a series of attacks that sent shivers down people’s spines, a Liverpool man known as ‘Hannibal Lecter’ built a name for himself by killing child molesters.

Robert Maudsley is kept alone in a glass box beneath Wakefield Prison for 23 hours a day, with a concrete slab to sleep on, a compressed cardboard table and chair, and a toilet and sink bolted to the floor.

The now 68-year-old Maudsley murdered his first victim while he was just 21. He was thought to be too dangerous to associate with prisoners and guards.

He’s been in prison since 1974, and since 1983, he’s been confined to a bullet-proof glass cage measuring 5.5 meters by 4.5 meters.

Maudsley, the fourth of 12 children, spent his early years at a Catholic orphanage called Nazareth House until being adopted by his parents at the age of eight.

Back at his parents’ house, he was subjected to years of brutal abuse by his father, who was encouraged by his mother.

To protect his siblings, Maudsley underwent extra punishment.

Maudsley once spent six months isolated in a room, his sole contact being with his father, who came to beat him many times a day, eerily similar to his current situation.

He fell into a drug addiction as a 16-year-old and started to sex work to make money.

In 1974, he met his first victim here.

After his client John Farrell showed him images of children he’d harmed, Maudsley garrotted him to death.

Maudsley was imprisoned in Broadmoor Hospital, which houses some of Britain’s most dangerous criminals, after being declared unable to stand trial and sent away with the suggestion that he never be freed.

Three years later, he and another prisoner, David Cheeseman, trapped themselves inside a room with David Francis, a convicted child molester.

Francis was tortured to death before his body was dangled for jail officers to see.

Maudsley was charged with manslaughter and transferred to Yorkshire’s maximum security Wakefield Prison, where he discovered his final two victims.

On July 29, 1978, Maudsley strangled and stabbed Salney Darwood, a 46-year-old man who had been imprisoned for the death of his wife.

Darwood’s body was hidden beneath. “The summary has come to an end.”