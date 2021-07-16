For his cellphone, a man was stabbed in the stomach.

In a popular northwestern vacation spot, a guy in his fifties was stabbed in the stomach.

At around 3.10 a.m. on July 16, emergency services were summoned to reports of a stabbing outside Shoezone on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool.

A man on a motorcycle approached the victim and threatened him before stabbing him in the stomach and snatching his phone.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but she was later released.

So yet, no arrests have been made, and investigations are underway.

Lancashire Police has published a CCTV photograph of a guy they are looking for in relation to the attack.

DC “This was a horrible event, and it is only through chance rather than judgement that the victim was not more gravely injured,” said Dan Knowles of Blackpool CID.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, and we need to speak with the man in the CCTV footage who we feel can assist us.”

Anyone who recognizes the guy is requested to contact the force control room via email at [email protected] or call 101, citing log 0152 from July 15, 2021.