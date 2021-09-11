For Hate Crimes Against Black Men, a Maine man was sentenced to three years in prison.

For conducting a series of racially tinged offenses against various Black males in Maine, a Maine man will serve three years in federal prison.

Dusty Leo, 30, of Biddeford, Maine, was sentenced to three years in prison, three years of supervised release, and restitution by U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen on Friday.

On February 25, 2020, Leo pleaded guilty to planning and perpetrating a series of racially motivated assaults against Black men in Maine.

Maurice Diggins, Leo’s co-conspirator and uncle, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for his roles in each crime after a three-day trial in March 2020.

Diggins also admitted to perpetrating and conspiring to conduct hate crimes against Black men in Maine.

According to Leo’s guilty plea and evidence, Diggins assaulted a Sudanese man in an unprovoked manner outside of a neighborhood bar in Portland, Maine, during his trial in April of 2020. Following the assault, which resulted in the victim’s jaw being broken, Leo and Diggins attacked another man on a neighboring street.

Diggins and Leo drove into a convenience store parking lot in Leo’s pickup an hour later, where Diggins exited the vehicle and approached a Black guy walking near the store’s door. After Diggins hurled a racial slur at the victim and distracted him, Leo punched the victim in the jaw, knocking him to the ground. The victim’s jaw was fractured in many places.

In a press release, Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division stated the two males went across Maine targeting Black men for no apparent reason other than their race.

Clarke stated, “The defendant aggressively attacked a Black man for no cause other than his color.” “For the victims of these horrific, racially motivated attacks, this punishment signals the end of a long path to justice.”

Both men’s actions have scarred the communities where the crimes happened, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark for the District of Maine.

“No one should be targeted for violence based on their skin color or ethnicity,” Clark stated. “Crimes like this rip the fabric of society apart. This is a condensed version of the information.