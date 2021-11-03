For hanging a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ banner outside his home, a homeowner faces daily fines.

A Florida man faces daily fines of $50 for putting large Trump banners on his home that read “Trump Won” and “Let’s Go Brandon,” the latter being a right-wing veiled attack to Vice President Joe Biden.

According Florida NBC station WFLA-TV, Walton County Code Enforcement is fining Seagrove Beach resident Marvin Peavy $50 for each day he displays his three-story-tall “Trump Won” banner.

“I’m here on the beach, and I received a lot of traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in,” Peavy told the publication. That’s free speech, and I wanted everyone to know I’m a Republican who backs Donald Trump,” he explained.

Peavy has another hearing scheduled for Nov. 17, and if his banners are found to be in violation of the code once more, he will be fined for each day the banners are up, with fines due by then.

Peavy has stated that the banners will not be removed. Since then, he has gained community support. Peavy was “the embodiment of somebody who will stand up for his First Amendment right,” according to Bill Fletcher, chairman of the Walton County Republican Executive Committee. Peavy’s “Trump Won” banner was found to be in violation of Walton County’s land development ordinance along 30A, which is an exclusive South Walton subdivision, by a compliance magistrate in a code enforcement hearing last month.

While Peavy appears to have received simply a fine for his “Trump Won” banner, the “Let’s Go Brandon” banner’s potential violation of Walton County land laws remains an open topic that could be addressed in this month’s hearing. According to the Associated Press, the phrase in issue has become a stand-in for foul words hurled towards Biden.

An NBC reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown misunderstood audience chanting at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for “Let’s Go Brandon” when they were actually screaming “F—- Joe Biden.”

Other politicians have also joined him in using the slogan. Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., exclaimed, “Let’s Go, Brandon!” as he finished his address on Oct. 21 with a fist pump.

Last week, Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-South Carolina, wore a face mask with the phrase emblazoned on it at the Capitol, while Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was photographed with a “Let’s Go Brandon” banner during the World Series.