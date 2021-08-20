For hacking and stealing nude photos from college students, a New York man was sentenced to three years in prison.

After admitting to obtaining dozens of nude images from college students, a New York man was sentenced to three years in jail.

According to the Department of Justice, US District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino sentenced 25-year-old Nicholas Faber of Rochester to 36 months in prison on Thursday. Faber was also sentenced to three years of supervised release after completing his jail sentence and ordered to pay the State University of New York (SUNY) at Plattsburgh nearly $35,000 in reparations. On February 8, he pled guilty to counts of computer fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Between 2017 and 2019, Faber and co-conspirator Michael Fish hacked into the email accounts of dozens of female SUNY Plattsburgh students. The pair utilized information from the women’s email accounts to get access to their social media accounts, then stole nude images and videos to sell online. According to The Press-Republican, Faber and Fish touted getting the stolen photographs as “wins” in online talks.

After Faber and Fish correctly answered the answers to password reset questions, the email accounts were accessed. They tried to hide their tracks by utilizing a virtual private network, but were immediately discovered during an inquiry launched after one of the victims observed unusual behavior on her accounts. After the illicit plot was discovered, SUNY Plattsburgh paid over $35,000 to investigate and repair security issues.

Faber and Fish are both SUNY Plattsburgh grads who knew several of their victims. The women were contacted by the university to inform them that their accounts may have been hacked. Graduate Katie Lein, who knew Fish but not Faber, told the SUNY Plattsburgh student newspaper Cardinal Points that she was surprised to learn of the security breach, despite the fact that she had little faith in Fish, whom she described as a “stereotypical frat boy.”

“I never imagined he could break my trust in such a way. “I knew he might not be available to pick me up if I called,” Lein told the newspaper. “I knew if someone was creepy toward me in a bar, he wouldn’t have my back. But I knew I couldn’t trust him like that. This is a condensed version of the information.