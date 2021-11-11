For guests who have been vaccinated on site, the brothel offers free sex with the ‘Lady Of Choice.’

A brothel in Vienna, Austria’s capital, is encouraging people to get their COVID-19 immunizations by providing free service to everybody who gets their shot there.

According to The Daily Beast, the FunPalast: Sex Star Sauna Club would distribute vouchers for a 30-minute session with the “woman of your choosing” for every vaccination delivered at the brothel.

According to the publication, the jabs will be available every Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. through the end of November.

The campaign by Fun Palast intends to increase the brothel’s customers, which has dropped by half since the outbreak began, as well as contribute to Austria’s general vaccination rate.

“[W]e thought it was a fantastic idea to make such a statement, particularly in our industry. And now we have a fantastic immunization website and are quite well-known, “Christoph Leilacher, the club’s director, told Reuters TV.

According to a Reuters survey, just about 64% of Austrians are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest percentages in Western Europe.

According to Reuters, Fun Palast manager Peter Laskaris established a vaccination clinic at the brothel after noticing that men in the establishment’s target group either declined immunization or were unaware that they could get vaccinated.

“I would have gotten vaccinated regardless, but the 2G rule has certainly sped up the process. And since this was planned by a friend of mine, I figured, ‘Well, let’s do it.’ “According to a Fun Palast guest known only as Gearhart.

“I believe this is totally OK since we can obtain a higher immunization rate this way, which is important to eventually stop the pandemic,” he continued.

Boys as young as 14 can get vaccinated at the clinic, however they must be accompanied by an adult, while women are advised to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Fun Palast. According to the New York Post, business has increased dramatically as a result of the marketing.

Under Austria’s new 2G regulation, which is named after the German terms for immunized and recovered, unvaccinated people will be barred from visiting places such as restaurants, cafes, hairdressers, and hotels.

The policy, which is expected to remain in effect during the holidays, was followed by the country reporting an all-time high of 9,943 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, exceeding the previous worst day, Nov. 13, 2020, when there were 9,586 cases.

Austria has reported as of Tuesday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.