For fully vaccinated Brits ‘pinged’ after August 16, there will be no isolation or covid test.

After isolation requirements are relaxed next month, fully vaccinated Brits will no longer be required to take a Covid test to avoid being pinged.

From August 16, anyone who has been double-jabbed will not be required to isolate for ten days if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

It was expected that those people would still be legally obligated to undergo a PCR test to establish they didn’t have the virus – but the Mirror has learned that No.10 has decided that persons who have had both doses of the vaccine and aren’t showing any symptoms would not be forced to take one.

Following the loosening of rules on July 19, official government guidance has shifted away from social distancing laws and toward encouraging residents to exercise their own “personal responsibility.”

People will still be highly encouraged to take a test if they are prompted by the NHS app or contacted by Test and Trace, according to the Mirror, but it will not be necessary.

Even if fully vaccinated British citizens are feeling poorly or exhibiting any symptoms of Coronavirus, they should get tested.

The move comes after the government was chastised for forcing significant numbers of people into seclusion as a result of the current “pingdemic.”

Positive Covid instances have continued to decline across the United Kingdom, notably in Liverpool City Region, raising expectations that the third wave is beginning to fade.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, has warned people to be cautious because the virus “still poses a serious risk.”