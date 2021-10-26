For fully immunized people, the lateral flow test rule changes.

When seeking to re-enter the UK after a trip abroad, vaccinated UK residents will no longer have to pay more than £70 each Covid test.

Since the revisions at 4 a.m. yesterday, the travel regulations have reduced for individuals who are completely vaccinated, and the new lateral flow tests that are necessary should only cost roughly £20.

People traveling from non-red holiday destinations will now be allowed to use a fast lateral flow test instead of the more expensive PCR test that was previously required on day two after arriving in England.

“I’m thrilled that eligible tourists visiting England who have had the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine can now benefit from a cheaper lateral flow test with speedier results,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“This massive boost to the travel sector and the general public will make it easier and less expensive for individuals to schedule vacations and travel abroad, and it is only possible due of our fantastic vaccine program.”

The exams, however, must be obtained from a private supplier. The free NHS lateral flow tests are not permitted for overseas travel.

Because they are only accessible privately, there is no defined price, however they should cost between £20 and £40.

You can get a complete list of suppliers and their prices on the government’s website.

The lateral flow tests should ideally be performed on the day of the traveller’s return to England, but no later than the end of the second day.

After that, the traveller must email a photo of their test results to the private provider. Failure to comply could result in a £1,000 fine.

If the test returns a positive result, the passenger must self-isolate and take a free NHS PCR test to confirm the result.

Unvaccinated travelers and those returning from countries on the World Health Organization’s Red List must still obtain a PCR coronavirus test instead of a lateral flow test. On day two and day eight of their journey, they must take a pre-departure test as well as a PCR test. “The summary has come to an end.”