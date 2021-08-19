For France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, and Greece, the latest Foreign Office guidance is available.

Travel guidelines have changed since the beginning of August for vacationers planning to travel overseas this summer.

While the traffic-light system remains in place, some countries have been demoted to the red list, while others have been promoted to the green list.

Last Friday, the Department of Health announced that the cost of NHS Test and Trace tests for overseas arrivals would be cut, from £88 to £68 for travelers travelling from green list or amber list countries who are fully vaccinated.

The cost of two tests for those arriving from countries on the Amber List who are not double jabbed has been decreased from £170 to £136.

What nations have been added to England’s green list?

According to MyLondon, the green list, which has no quarantine for returning passengers, has now been increased.

The following countries have been added to the list:

Austria Bulgaria Croatia is a country in Europe (green watchlist – could be moved to amber) Germany Malta Norway Romania Slovakia Slovenia France – changed from amber-plus to amber-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus-

The amber-plus list has been withdrawn, and France is now subject to the standard amber nation restrictions.

This eliminates the necessity for under-18s and fully vaccinated travelers returning to the UK to self-isolate for ten days.

Travelers to Spain are now required to take the PCR test.

Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, is currently on the amber list (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca).

Passengers returning from Spain are now advised to use a PCR test rather than a lateral flow test, according to the ministry.

Three days before returning from an amber country, a Covid test is required, as is a PCR test two days following arrival.

For the first of the two tests, anyone traveling from Spain is now required to use a PCR test.

For PCR testing, most private suppliers charge more over £60, while lateral flow devices cost more than £30. Discounts are available from some travel agencies.

Portugal

Portugal, including the Azores, is currently on the amber list.

Madeira, a Portuguese autonomous island territory, is on the green list.

Italy

Italy is now listed as amber.

Greece

Greece is currently on the amber list, which includes the Greek islands.

Amber list countries must follow certain rules.

The amber list still includes the great majority of countries.

