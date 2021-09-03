For five years, a woman who is “infatuated” with a childhood friend bothers her.

A woman grew ‘infatuated’ with her best friend and continued phoning her incessantly.

Keelie Murphy admitted to Jemma Ellison that she had feelings for her, which triggered her “obsessive” behavior.

Despite being found guilty and sentenced to prison, the 35-year-old disobeyed restraining orders and maintained her “campaign of harassment,” which her victim claims lasted five years.

“The defendant and Jemma Ellison used to be friends when they were younger,” said Jamie Baxter, prosecuting today at Liverpool Crown Court.

“It appears from the evidence that the defendant grew smitten with Ms Ellison in some way and confessed this to her, after which the obsessive behavior began.”

He claimed she was continually calling Ms Ellison, prompting her to change her phone number.

Murphy, according to Mr Baxter, constructed fake social media accounts and began “bombarding her with calls at her workplace.”

He claimed that as numbers were blocked, Murphy would change them and begin harassing Ms Ellison’s colleague, Leanne Jones.

The behavior was reported to the police, and she was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for a year, and a five-year restraining order on June 23, 2020.

Murphy, on the other hand, disobeyed the injunction and was found guilty of violating it in July and August of last year.

Murphy was imprisoned after her suspended sentence was triggered, and an additional three months was added to her sentence for five breaches of the order.

“Put simply, it was more of the same, and her behavior did not change,” Mr Baxter said.

“She sought to contact Ms Ellison via the phone, over social media, and at Ellison Motors,” according to the report.

The court heard the case. Ms. Ellison estimates that she made over 200 calls between July 27 and July 29 of last year.

Screenshots of the messages sent to police were “obsessive,” according to Mr Baxter.

In January of this year, she was sentenced to ten further weeks in prison for violating the injunction.

He stated that she was now in court for five further violations that occurred between February 25 and April 27.

Mr Baxter said she called Ms Ellison’s workplace approximately 100 times on one day.

He went on to say the nature of. “The summary has come to an end.”