For financial gain, a man’marries’ his sister at a mass wedding ceremony; he is caught.

A man has been charged with fraud after he “married” his sister in a mass wedding ceremony in order to receive government benefits. The event was discovered after a witness to their wedding photo recognized the “couple” as siblings.

According to DNA, the incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The wedding took place on December 11 in Firozabad.

The local government organized the mass wedding ceremony to help persons from low-income families. Every year, the Indian government holds numerous similar ceremonies in which hundreds of couples participate.

The state government provides each couple with Rs 35,000 ($459) under the mass wedding scheme. While Rs 20,000 ($262) is deposited in the bride’s bank account, the couple is also given presents worth Rs 10,000 ($130). 51 couples were married at a ceremony conducted last week.

However, the incident was only discovered after photographs of the event were published in the media. According to the account, a resident of the area where the man and woman were born recognized them as siblings and contacted the authorities.

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident right away. The authorities confiscated the “couple’s” household possessions while they were being investigated for fraud.

The primary investigation uncovered flaws in the local authorities’ investigation, which confirmed and cleared them for the mass wedding event. The authorities also served notifications on the village’s Block Development Officer.

This isn’t the first time that such a scheme has been exposed. A woman was arrested in 2018 after getting married twice a year to receive benefits. Her first wedding took place in February of this year. In November, the woman registered for another mass wedding and made it into the guest list. Her husband, on the other hand, did not show up for the wedding. She then married again in November, this time to a new man. However, as the scam was discovered, the government’s benefits were refunded.

The husband of a local people’s representative was arrested the same year for conspiring with a few couples to commit such scams.