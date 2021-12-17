For failing to return from a Comic-Con trip, a Florida man beats his infant son to death; he is charged.

A Florida dad was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday after allegedly severely beating his 8-month-old son to death because the latter was preventing him from attending a comic-con vacation.

According to a release from the State Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial Round, Keyshawn Wanya Bailey, 26, was charged with aggravated child abuse, child abuse, and child neglect for allegedly killing his son last month.

Officers from the Gainesville Police Department responded to a 911 call from Bailey, who indicated that his kid, referred to as “L.B.” in court filings, was choking. When emergency responders arrived, they discovered the baby had a huge hematoma—a significant bruise caused by blood collecting beneath the skin—on the back of his skull, according to The Alachua Chronicle. According to the site, the baby’s mother was at work at the time of the occurrence.

A snapshot of the baby with damage to his nose, discolouration beneath his left eye, and scratches on his face was shown to the responding officers by the child’s mother. Bailey allegedly emailed her the photo on Nov. 19, claiming that the infant had wounded himself. According to the outlet, Bailey blamed something on the bassinet and ordered her to postpone their weekend plans because “I’m tired of this baby.”

Bailey allegedly told officials a series of contradictory explanations concerning his son’s death. He initially denied knowledge of the bruises on his body before admitting to dropping the baby twice on the floor. However, according to Bailey, it did not result in the injuries depicted in the photo he gave to the child’s mother. Bailey acknowledged to slapping the boy on the nose with his knuckle and causing him to bleed when an investigator probed him further about the child’s nose injuries. According to Law and Crime, he allegedly jabbed the youngster in the face and dropped the baby just before dialing 911.

The individual is currently being jailed on a $1,000,000 bail bond.