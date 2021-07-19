For failing to repay a loan, a man was beheaded, and his decomposed body was discovered four days later.

A 52-year-old Indian man’s headless, decaying body was recovered four days after he was reported missing on a field. According to authorities, the man was kidnapped and beheaded after he failed to repay a loan he had accepted from one of the accused.

Riyasat Khan, 35, and Javed, 30, have been detained for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Shahzad, 52, in India’s capital city of Delhi. According to the Hindustan Times, the third suspect, named as Nadeem, is still on the run.

The police suspect Khan enlisted the services of his pal Javed and nephew Nadeem to kidnap Shahzad after he defaulted on a loan. Shahzad’s headless, decomposed body was discovered on July 16 in Baghpat, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, around 30 miles from Delhi.

On July 12th, Shahzad, a house painter, left his home. On July 13, after his family was unable to contact him, they filed a missing person’s report with the police station.

“Names of a few men came up during the interrogation of family members and locals. The Indian Express quoted R Sathiyasundaram, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, as saying, “We also verified call detail records of the deceased’s phone and one of the culprits was identified.”

Khan told the police that he had given Shahzad a $330 loan three times on the condition that he repay it with interest as a specified sum each day. Khan confesses to killing Shahzad when he failed to pay the appropriate amount during his police interview. He also revealed what the other two suspects were up to.

“After 12 days, Shahzad stopped paying the daily payment. Shahzad got into a fight with Khan when he demanded his money back. Khan kidnapped Shahzad with the help of Nadeem and Javed and transported him to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to avenge his insult, according to the police officer.

Khan had been plotting the murder since July 7, according to the detectives. On July 12, Khan persuaded Shahzad to travel to Baghpat under the guise of finding him work and purchasing mangoes. On his way, Khan picked up the other two suspects. After transporting Shahzad to a field in Baghpat, the three guys allegedly provided him drink and assaulted him with a sharp knife. The victim was then beheaded and dumped. Brief News from Washington Newsday.