For failing to complete work on time, a woman allegedly assaults and disrobes a minor maid.

According to police, a woman in India was arrested for reportedly abusing a child domestic helper and forcing her to undress after the girl failed to complete her duties on time.

The 25-year-old woman, who describes herself as a struggling performer, lives in Mumbai’s Versova neighborhood. On multiple occasions, she has been accused of torturing her unidentified domestic assistance, claiming that the girl did not work correctly. The event was revealed last week when the girl was admitted to the hospital with head injuries. The kid said to authorities that the mother beat her up with her slippers, accusing her of not finishing her chores. According to The Indian Express, the woman allegedly pushed the girl to remove her clothes before snapping her photos and recordings.

The underage girl had been working as a domestic helper at the woman’s apartment for the past four months, according to investigators. After being admitted to the hospital with injuries, the girl told her sister about her ordeal. According to The Free Press Journal, police filed a case against the accused based on the sister’s complaint, charging him with assault, use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe, and intentional insult of a minor.

The identify of the accused has not been revealed by the investigators. “The accused, who claims to be a struggling actor, has been apprehended.” Siraj Inamdar, a senior investigative officer, stated, “She is in police detention till Monday.”

The accused hired the child as her domestic assistance after learning she was a juvenile, according to authorities. Despite the fact that using underage children for work is prohibited in India, child labor continues to be a concern in certain parts of the country due to poverty and illiteracy. Children under the age of 14 are barred from working in any occupation under Indian law.

In April, a couple in Singapore went to court to face various counts of domestic violence against their domestic help. Nachammai Nachiappan, a primary school teacher, is accused of assaulting her domestic assistant with a hot ladle and a clothes hanger. Arunachalam Muthiah, Nachiappan’s spouse, was also accused of kicking and hitting the maid.