For failing to clean their automobile, drivers could risk a £1,000 punishment.

Drivers are being urged to keep their vehicles clean in order to avoid a hefty charge and even disqualification.

Failure to keep your windscreen, side and rear windows clear might result in a £1,000 fine, disqualification, and three points on your license, according to Peter Vardy, an automotive shop.

All glass or transparent material supplied must be “kept in such condition that it does not impair the driver’s vision when the vehicle is being driven on a road,” according to Regulation 30 of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986.

Windscreens and windows must also be kept clean and free of impediments to eyesight, according to Section 6 of the Highway Code.

“Drivers have a legal responsibility to ensure their car is in a roadworthy condition, which includes cleaning it,” said Claire Rogan of Peter Vardy.

“It’s uncomfortable in the cold, but drivers must consider how their lack of vehicle upkeep and maintenance may endanger other vehicles this winter.”

As we approach winter, here are five hazards to be cautious of that can obstruct your vision of the road.

If you have no choice but to park under a tree, make sure to clear any leafy debris and twigs from your windows when you go back to your car so they don’t obscure your visibility while driving.

If a dirty windscreen is proved to be the cause of a collision, you may be held responsible, and your insurance company may refuse to pay out.

A tarp sheet covering your automobile is the most effective technique to avoid a snow-covered windshield. If that isn’t an option, scrape the slush off the windshield to provide a clear view while driving.

Using hot water to clear snow from your windows is one approach you must avoid. Your glass may break as a result of the quick temperature change.

It’s also crucial to clean any snow from your car’s roof, as this might fall into your view and hamper your eyesight while driving.

When there is a lot of moisture in the air, the windows become hazy.