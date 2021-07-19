For exposing his affair with the child’s mother, a man kidnaps and murders an 8-year-old boy.

According to investigators, an 8-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by his mother’s boyfriend after the child informed his father about the man’s unlawful relationship with his mother.

On Thursday, an unidentified minor kid went missing from his home in Thane, Maharashtra, a city in western India. According to The Times of India, police detained 21-year-old Jitendra Maddheshiya after the child’s body was discovered in a vacant unit in the same building on Friday.

Maddheshiya, who worked as a chef for the victim’s family, was fired after the child’s father learned of his illegal relationship with his wife, according to the investigation.

“After registering a murder case late Friday night, when we began to investigate, we discovered that Maddheshiya’s father had recently requested her to stop working as a cook,” a senior police official told the source.

Maddheshiya acknowledged to murdering the child when the boy told his father about the affair during interrogation, according to Times Now News. “The accused said that the youngster had revealed his relationship with his mother to his father, who had fired him after learning about it,” the officer continued.

