For Emmerdale and Coronation Street viewers, ITV has announced a huge TV shift.

Fans of the serial will be able to see the episodes online the morning before they air on the ITV hub.

Seasonal Emmerdale and Coronation Street soap episodes will be accessible starting at 7 a.m. on the day they are scheduled to air.

The announcement symbolizes the broadcaster’s transition to on-demand streaming during the holiday season.

ITV has scheduled a special edition of The Masked Singer named The Masked Singalong for Christmas Day, in addition to hour-long Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes.

There will also be a special for Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs and a holiday episode of The Larking.

On December 25, audiences will be able to see Santa Claus: The Movie and Love Actually.

My Absolute Pleasure, a comic one-off starring Sir Billy Connolly, will be available to see ahead of its Boxing Day premiere at 9.30 p.m.

Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: A Festive Feast airs at 6.30pm on Christmas Eve, and The Masked Singalong airs at 6pm on Christmas Day on ITV.

On Boxing Day, the 8 p.m. slot will be filled by All Star Musicals at Christmas.

Meanwhile, Christmas Eve specials like The Chase, Tipping Point, Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad, Gino’s Italian Family Adventure, and Spitting Image are among the highlights.

In other shows, Lost Voice Guy, a past winner of Britain’s Got Talent, conducts a comedy night, and Michael Bublé performs in Christmas in the City.

Other notable shows airing in the run-up to Christmas include Coronation Street vs. Emmerdale in The Big Soap Quiz, a new documentary about Prince Philip, and Alan Carr’s Epic Game Show and The Cube specials.