For duping women into having sex with him, a fake sugar daddy agent was sentenced to prison.

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to prison for duping women into having sex with him by posing as a sugar daddy agency.

De Beers Wong Tian Jun was jailed by a Singapore court on Wednesday. He now faces an eight-year sentence for preying on more than 11 women between the ages of 18 and 24.

According to Yahoo News, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon stated Wong’s actions put him in the “highest categories” of injury and blame.

According to The Straits Times, Wong posted an online classified item on the website Locanto looking for escorts who could provide sexual services to “sugar daddies,” or wealthy older men ready to spend large sums of money on younger women in exchange for their company.

Between April 2015 and January 2016, more than 11 ladies responded to his advertisements. Wong informed these women that he had clients willing to pay them between SG$8,000 (about $5,850) and SG$20,000 (approximately $14,600) per month for their services.

To persuade the women, Wong staged phony conversations between himself and his “customers.” He also got naked pictures of the victims.

He then told the women that they had to participate in sexual activity with him or give him with sexually graphic images or videos of themselves in order for him to determine whether they were fit for his clientele.

Wong admitted to cheating, criminal intimidation, and the production of an indecent film.

He claimed the court he was mentally ill and had been depressed and anxious while pleading guilty.

“It wasn’t until I went to the doctor that I learned why I had made such a poor decision. Because… I’ve always tried to do the right thing, and it wasn’t until I spoke with a counselor that I realized why I made such a horrible mistake at the time “he stated

The chief justice, on the other hand, dismissed Wong’s psychiatric evaluation, which said he had “adjustment disorder,” claiming it was full of lies.

Menon said during his sentencing that Wong “procured penetrative sex from the victims,” which he described as “grievous intrusions of bodily autonomy,” and that he acted with “obvious premeditation” and was plain cruel.

Menon continued, “He displayed no sorrow or uncertainty whatsoever when going about his binge of offending activity.”