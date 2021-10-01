For double-jabbed Brits, a turkey PCR test is no longer required.

If you have been doubly vaccinated, you can now go to Turkey without having to perform a PCR test.

The change was announced this afternoon, according to the Mirror.

Until now, everyone entering Turkey from the United Kingdom had to produce proof of a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of arrival.

The Turkish tourism authority, on the other hand, has now confirmed that fully vaccinated British tourists would no longer be required to take a test (although they will still need to show proof of vaccination).

Even if a British citizen is not double-jabbed, a PCR test will be required. Those who have documentation of Covid recovery will also be entitled to go.

In the meanwhile, everybody traveling to Turkey, regardless of vaccination status, will be forced to fill out an online form prior to departure.

“Turkey is ready and excited to welcome back holidaymakers from throughout the UK this month and beyond,” the Turkish Tourism Board in the UK said. Traveling to Turkey has never been easier, thanks to the lack of PCR tests and our removal from the UK Government’s red list.

“With warm temperatures, friendly people, beautiful coastlines, and delicious local cuisine all just a few hours away, Turkey is the ideal half-term trip for UK families.”

Turkey is currently one of the nations open to British tourists, and in September, the country was transferred from the UK’s red list to the amber list, allowing for non-essential travel.

However, as of October 4, the amber list will be phased out, and countries will be assigned to either the red or the ‘rest of the world’ lists. Because Turkey was just relocated, it is likely that it will be included in the “rest of the globe” category.

Travel requirements for Brits returning to the UK will also alter under the new system.

Requirements for travelers returning from destinations in the rest of the world vary depending on your immunization status. Brits with two jabs won't have to take a pre-departure test, and they'll be able to opt for a lateral flow test on day two starting later this month (though no exact date has been set).