For dog owners, Amazon has launched a Prime Day discount.

Amazon has begun its Prime Day deals, which feature a section dedicated to dog owners.

The newest promotions started on Monday, June 21 and will run until Tuesday, June 22 at midnight, with savings on everything from dog toys to beds and treats.

Furbo grooming items are up to 50% off, while Petcute dog bowls are 31% off, both of which are supposed to help slow down dogs who eat too rapidly. The dish has been reduced in price from £19.99 to £15.

Other bargains include a £10 dog cooling pad, £17 dog leashes, and £17 dog goodies.

Vacuum cleaners specialized to pick up pet hair are also available to pet owners. Dog owners who have pets that shed their hair during the summer may appreciate the discounts.

Amazon is now offering discounts on a number of Shark items, including the anti-hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner (NZ801UKTSB model) for £183.99 instead of £379.99, saving buyers £196.

Pet odour eliminator, which is likewise on the cleaning theme, has been discounted to £7.99 for Prime Day.

Every year in June or July, Amazon hosts Prime Day, which offers huge discounts on thousands of things ranging from bottles of booze to electronics like headphones and gaming. This year’s event spans two days and includes ‘Lightning Deals,’ which are reductions that run for a limited time or until the offer sells out.

The whole list of bargains may be found here.