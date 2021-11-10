For disobeying a simple regulation, a dog owner was fined hundreds of pounds.

After being charged for failing to get his dog microchipped and ensure it was wearing a collar and tag in public, Joel Maguire was fined £594.

After his dog was discovered straying, West Lancashire Borough Council filed legal action against Maguire, a local resident.

The dog was turned over to the municipality and discovered to be without a collar or tag, as well as not being microchipped.

When Maguire picked up his dog from the kennels, he was presented with a legal notice requiring him to comply with legislation surrounding canine microchipping and produce proof to the council.

He was prosecuted for failing to comply with the warning and for failing to ensure the dog was wearing a collar and tag while in public.

According to West Lancashire Borough Council, Maguire was fined £200, ordered to pay £360 in costs, and a £34 victim surcharge for failing to attend the hearing at Wigan Magistrates Court.

If your dog is not wearing an identity disc in public, you could be fined an infinite amount, and if you have more than one dog in public without an identity disc, you could be fined separately for each dog.

Dogs must also be microchipped and the owner’s contact information must be maintained up to date.

Anyone who fails to comply with these rules will be issued a 21-day legal notice, and failure to do so will result in prosecution and a fine of up to £500 per dog.

The portfolio holder for Communities and Community Safety, Councillor Gareth Dowling, said: “The city council takes its responsibilities in enforcing dog legislation very seriously.

“This is to safeguard the public and other dogs from the negative consequences of irresponsible dog ownership, as well as the dogs’ own welfare.

“Microchipping is necessary for reconnecting lost dogs with their owners as well as tracing the owners of dogs that have been involved in assaults.

“Those who do not follow the law should be punished.”

