For criticizing the Afghan pullout on Facebook, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller faces court martial.

A Marine Corps veteran has been prosecuted with criticizing the Biden Administration’s decision to withdraw the United States from Afghanistan.

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller was court-martialed on Wednesday on counts of allegedly breaking the Uniform Code of Military Justice. According to a spokesman for Training and Education Command, Scheller also faces six additional charges, including contempt toward officials, disrespect toward superior commissioned officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, failure to obey orders, dereliction of duty, and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.

These allegations come after Scheller, a 17-year Marine Corps veteran, was removed of his responsibilities in August when a Facebook video surfaced showing him criticizing the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Scheller was also released from a military brig at North Carolina’s Camp Lejeune on October 5 after breaking a gag order that prohibited him from using social media. After eight days at the camp, he was released.

Last Monday, 12 Republican House members wrote to the US Marine Corps, demanding an expedited review of Scheller’s case. The investigation was launched when House members concluded that Scheller’s detention “appears to be solely for messaging, retaliation, and convenience.” Republican conservatives such as US Representative Lee Zeldin and former President Donald Trump have slammed America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. Both politicians have slammed Vice President Joe Biden’s administration’s handling of the US pullout from Afghanistan.

On September 13, Zeldin demanded Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s resignation over his role in the Afghan pullout.

“The administration should not have been lying and misleading the American public, such as when the White House press secretary stands in front of the press and the American public and claims that Americans are not stranded, even though we all know they are,” Zeldin added.

The pullout has “emboldened” the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, Trump stated in September.

“Our country is significantly more vulnerable to outside terrorist groups than it has ever been,” the former president remarked. “This defeat encourages me. This is a condensed version of the information.