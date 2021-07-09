For COVID-19, this is the most dangerous state in the United States.

Despite the COVID vaccination being widely available in the United States, incidences of the virus are on the rise in several states, particularly when the Delta form spreads to less-vaccinated areas.

Missouri has been named the most dangerous state in the United States during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a new analysis from WalletHub.

Missouri has also been listed as a state of concern for the Delta strain by health professionals.

Missouri, just ahead of Nevada, was found to have the second-highest testing positivity rate. It also ranked 48th in terms of hospitalization rates, making it one of the states with the most hospitalizations. In terms of death rates, it was placed 50th, making it one of the highest. Its transmission rate was similarly high, since it was tied with Delaware, Maryland, and New York in a four-way tie.

Missouri was placed bottom in terms of safety during the COVID pandemic, according to the research, with Arkansas, Nevada, and West Virginia just ahead of it.

According to WalletHub, Vermont was the safest state in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic. Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Hawaii come in second and third, respectively.

The WalletHub report’s rankings were based on vaccination rates in each state, the number of COVID hospitalizations, transmission and COVID tests, and how well each state managed the pandemic.

According to the New York Times Vaccination Tracker, Missouri has less than half of its overall population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 49.1 percent, compared to 76.4 percent in the report’s safest state, Vermont.