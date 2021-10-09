For Christopher Nolan’s upcoming project, Cillian Murphy reunites with the filmmaker.

Cillian Murphy will reteam with Christopher Nolan for the critically acclaimed director’s upcoming feature.

J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist recognized as the “father of the atomic bomb,” will be played by Murphy in Oppenheimer.

Nolan’s favorite collaborator is the 45-year-old Irish actor, with whom he previously collaborated on the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk.

Universal confirmed the story, stating that the film will be released in North America on July 21, 2023, a favorite summer window of Nolan’s.

Oppenheimer is a “epic thriller that thrusts fans into the pulse-pounding dilemma of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the planet in order to rescue it,” according to Universal.

The film is based on Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J Robert Oppenheimer, published in 2005.

It’s Nolan’s first project since 2000’s Memento that isn’t being produced by Warner Bros.

Last year, the filmmaker, 51, publicly chastised Warner Bros. for announcing that its 2021 slate of films would be released simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters.

In Hollywood, Nolan is one of the most ardent supporters of the theater experience.

In addition to directing Oppenheimer, Nolan is also penning the screenplay.