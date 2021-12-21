For Christmas, Tom Hardy returns to CBeebies with his dog.

CBeebies has announced that actor Tom Hardy will appear in their Bedtime Stories show once again this holiday season.

The 44-year-old will appear on the channel’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day specials alongside his puppy, much to the pleasure of animal lovers across the country.

The actor and his French Bulldog, Blue, will read stories to viewers during the episode, including An Odd Dog Christmas by Rob Biddulph on December 24.

Tom, who has been a part of the story-reading program since 2016, will narrate the story of a dog on the lookout for the ideal present before recognizing the actual meaning of the holiday.

He’ll be back on the station the next day to narrate Julia Donaldson’s The Christmas Pine for a Christmas Day show.

Julia’s picture book is based on the true story of how Norway contributes a Christmas tree to Britain every year, which is subsequently planted as a symbol of peace in London’s Trafalgar Square.

After reading a new story every day for a week during lockdown last year, Tom Hardy became a fan of Bedtime Stories.

He recorded the readings from his garden and selected upbeat stories to keep the kids occupied while they were cooped up at home.

Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton, Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans, and David Tennant are among the celebrities who have told bedtime stories.

Tom’s comeback teaser was shared on Cbeebies’ official Facebook page, and animal lovers were ecstatic.

“Oh CBeebies, you do love to treat us at Christmas,” one person said.

Another person added: “A fantastic selection of stories. I’m looking forward to seeing his puppy.” A third remarked: “With a dog, Tom Hardy! I wish you a very Merry Christmas!” A fourth person stated: “Tom Hardy and a canine companion? Everyone have a wonderful Christmas!”