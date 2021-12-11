For Christmas, Quality Street is releasing a massive 2kg tin, and this is what’s inside.

Nothing says December like a big tin of Quality Street, so buyers will be happy to see that the seasonal 2kg tub has returned.

Nestle has reintroduced the jumbo tin, which weights a whopping 2kg and contains more than three times the amount of product found in their ordinary 650g plastic tub.

Quality Street tins have sparked controversy in past years after dropping in size from 1,200g to 720g, and then again to 650g in 2019.

And, despite its dramatic reduction in size, which is a common topic of debate among families throughout the holiday season, the price often remains the same.

This year, B&M is selling a 2kg tin for £15, and Amazon is selling it for little more.

A reporter from the Manchester Evening News wanted to discover what customers would get inside the limited edition tin if they paid the extra money.

When they counted the chocolates in the tin, they discovered there were a total of 203, including all of our favorites.

However, the number of chocolates in each box varies greatly, so how delighted you are with the contents will likely depend on which ones you enjoy best.

Perhaps controversially, there were more Coconut Eclairs than anything else – 25 in total – followed by Orange Creme Eclairs (24 in total).

Strawberry Delight, Toffee Penny, and Toffee Finger each had 23 pieces, followed by 22 pieces of Fudge.

Fans of the green Milk Choc Block may be dismayed to learn that there were only ten of them, with eleven each of the Orange Chocolate Crunch and The Green Triangle, twelve of the popular The Purple Ones, and 19 Caramel Swirls.

The following is a list in chronological order.

25. Coconut Eclair

24 Orange Creme

23. Strawberry Delight

Fudge 22Toffee Penny 23Toffee Finger 23

19 Caramel Swirl

The Purple One 12The Green Triangle 11Orange Chocolate Crunch 11The Purple One 12The Purple One 12The Purple One 12The Purple One 12The Purple One 12The

10 Milk Choc Block