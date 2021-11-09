For Christmas, a rooftop restaurant in Bootle was decked out with 40,000 baubles.

The 14 Bar and Grill, which offers views of Liverpool city centre, has gone all out to make up for last year’s Christmas being “essentially cancelled.”

Since launching in 2019, the venue, which is located on the 14th floor of Daniel House in Bootle, has attracted star patrons such as Jamie Carragher and Coleen Rooney.

For 2021, the best Christmas events in and around Liverpool are listed here.

Its elegant roof patio provides spectacular views, but considering what’s on exhibit inside the pub, visitors aren’t likely to be glancing out the window this Christmas.

The decorations took a team of ten individuals four full days to install to get the show-stopping aesthetic.

“We want this Christmas to be especially special because it was so stop-start last year with Covid and government lockdowns,” Beth Begg, Creative & Operations Director for 14 Bar and Grill, said. As we look forward to 2022, we want to wow our customers and get everyone in the holiday spirit.

“Our popular breakfast with Santa, afternoon tea with Santa, and Sunday lunch with Santa are all practically sold out this year. Our social media followers increased by 180 percent in the 24 hours after we presented our decoration, resulting in an unprecedented quantity of bookings.”