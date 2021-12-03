For Christmas 2021, the best late-night shopping spots in Liverpool are listed below.

Whether you like it or not, Christmas shopping is an unavoidable evil. It’s difficult enough to come up with gift ideas for loved ones, distant relatives, and coworkers, much alone find the time to go shopping.

Work responsibilities, caring for your family, running errands, and attending seemingly endless Christmas parties eat up important present-buying time, leaving you with very few opportunities to blow the cash.

Buying Christmas presents, on the other hand, should be a pleasurable experience rather than a race through shopping malls and battling closing times.

Fortunately, a number of shopping malls and localities have implemented late-night shopping, which is ideal for those of us who always feel like we need a few more hours in the day.

Where better to begin than with the iconic Liverpool ONE, which we all know and love?

This shopping center is open until 8 p.m. throughout the year, but in the run-up to Christmas, the mall has extended its hours to accommodate those looking for gifts for their loved ones.

It’s also where you can see the UK’s largest LED Christmas tree, which comes equipped with its own Bavarian-style bar, Bar Hutte, at the base.

The following are the hours of operation for Liverpool ONE:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through the 13th of December

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 13

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays till December 13th.

Weekdays after December 13th, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays following December 13th, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays following December 13th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Pier Head hosts the Liverpool Ice Festival.

Bavarian-style kiosks selling trinkets and delightful foods can be found here.

Along with the attractions and rides along the waterfront, expect to find handcrafted candles, chutneys, and cheeses on the vendors.

For 2021, the enormous Christmas roller coaster will be back, as will the ice rink and true ice slide for thrill junkies.

The Liverpool Ice Festival is open every day except Christmas Day from November 19 to January 3.

On weekdays, the event is open from 12pm to 8:45pm (last skate 8pm)

Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. (last skate 8pm)

Late-Night Shopping in Metquarter

Late-Night Shopping in Metquarter