For Christmas 2021, here are some more simple and amusing Elf on the Shelf ideas.

December has here, which means one thing for parents of small children: the naughty elves are back.

Many parents will participate in the Christmas tradition of Elf on the Shelf in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

This means they’ll have to come up with complex and amusing sequences involving the mischievous elves for their kids to appreciate.

The elf, for example, broke into the fridge and changed the color of the milk, attempted to flee the house through the mailbox, and consumed all of the chocolate in the advent calendar.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Elf on the Shelf phenomenon, the premise is that Father Christmas sends elves to keep an eye on your kids and report back to the North Pole who has been naughty and who has been nice.

Elf on the Shelf ideas that are both amusing and practical

The elves change positions in the morning with the help of a grown-up, much to the pleasure of the children – but not all of the elves are well-behaved and can get up to mischief.

If you’re running out of ideas just a few days into December, we’ve gone through the archives of different suggestions submitted by Washington Newsday readers. You can see them in our gallery up top.