For children in poverty, a former strongman champion will run 48 marathons in 48 days.

In 48 days, a former international strongman plans to run 48 marathons in each of England’s 48 counties to earn thousands of pounds for charity.

John Clark, the 34-year-old winner of Britain’s Natural Strongest Man in 2015 and 2016, is raising money to help children who are hungry.

On July 5, he will begin his adventure in Northumberland, and on August 21, he will arrive in Worcestershire.

The money raised will be split between the Trussell Trust, a food bank, and Miles4Meals, a charity Mr Clark formed after his father suffered life-changing injuries in a terrible accident.

I aim to make a difference so that others do not have to go through what I did.

Mr Clark, who grew up in a household with a disability father and a mother who was his full-time caregiver, said: “I grew up in a household with a disabled father and a mother who was his full-time caregiver.” We were food insecure and depended on government assistance to get by.

He believes he will be the first person to attempt 48 consecutive marathons in 48 different counties, and he is asking for aid from individuals all throughout the country.

Volunteers are sought to assist with route planning and to run or cycle beside Mr Clark to assist him in maintaining a consistent pace.

Mr Clark, a former Ripon Grammar School student who owns a gym franchise and a number of mentoring and coaching businesses, intends to earn more than £48,000 for Miles4Meals, which was launched in May.

According to the charity Sustain UK, 8.4 million people in the UK are food insecure.

Mr Clark stated, “We can all help.”

You may donate to the 48/48/48 challenge here: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/484848