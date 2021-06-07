For charity, a cancer sufferer is sailing 1,800 miles around the British Isles.

Olle Nash, 63, who lost his daughter Toni to illness, hopes to finish his trek in four months and raise £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Nash, from Suffolk’s Ipswich, was diagnosed with incurable colon cancer in 2019 and informed that he would need chemotherapy every two weeks for the rest of his life to keep it at bay.

His diagnosis, however, hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his dream of spending his retirement sailing.

He is avoiding the use of intravenous chemotherapy.