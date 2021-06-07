For ‘cat and mouse’ war games, the Royal Navy flagship matches up with a French carrier.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, the flagship of the Royal Navy, has been engaged in “cat and mouse” war games with its French counterpart.

The aircraft carrier met up with the FS Charles de Gaulle in the western Mediterranean as part of the Carrier Strike Group’s (CSG) maiden operational deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The Queen Elizabeth’s UK and US F35B Lightning stealth jets have been participating in exercises with the French carrier and its Rafale fighters.

