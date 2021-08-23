For burning the BLM flag, the leader of the Proud Boys receives a five-month sentence and apologizes for his actions.

According to the Associated Press, Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group, was sentenced to five months in prison on Monday for property destruction and possession of two high-capacity firearm magazines that he brought to Washington, D.C., just days before the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

Tarrio apologized passionately in court via teleconference for making such a “grave mistake.” Tarrio pleaded guilty in July but showed no remorse for his actions, which included burning a Black Lives Matter flag that had been hauled down from a historic Black church.

During the hearing, Tarrio stated, “What I did was wrong.”

Tarrio had previously informed a judge that he had no idea the banner came from the Asbury United Methodist Church. According to the Washington Post, he doesn’t regret burning the banner since he believes BLM “has terrified the inhabitants of this country.”

“I would not have destroyed that banner if I had known it came from a church,” Tarrio stated. Before Tarrio and others burned the banner, it was seized by “unidentified members of the organization.”

The head of the Proud Boys was detained in the nation’s capital two days before the deadly riot in an attempt to prevent the 2020 presidential election from being certified. As part of an effort to avert violence from the agitators, a judge ordered Tarrio to remain away from Washington.

For their actions in the incident, more than three dozen alleged Proud Boys members or allies were charged, including accusations of attacking police who assisted the crowd in breaching the Capitol building. Four other members of the group, including one who was with Tarrio at a demonstration on December 12, are accused of directing the violence, according to authorities.

Proud Boys members allegedly took the #BLACKLIVESMATTER banner from the Asbury United Methodist Church on December 12 and set it ablaze using lighter fluid and lighters, according to authorities. Tarrio claimed days later in an interview with the Washington Post that he participated in the burning of the banner by posting a photo of himself with an unlit lighter to his Parler account.

Tarrio was apprehended by police.