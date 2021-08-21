For burning a cross on the lawn of a black family in Virginia, a man was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

After burning a cross in the front lawn of an African American home in June of 2020, a Virginia man was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

James Brown, 41, of Marion, Virginia, was sentenced to prison for his offenses in federal court on Friday. Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar expressed gratitude to the FBI for their efforts in charging Brown.

In court, Bubar declared, “Brown carried out a horrible act of intimidation, interfered with a federally protected housing right, and breached a major federal criminal when he burnt a crucifix in the victim’s front yard.” “Today’s sentencing illustrates that such dangerous acts of hatred will be investigated and prosecuted as quickly as possible. We appreciate the FBI’s and state partners’ efforts on this critical case.”

The ultimate purpose in this case, according to Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador, was to set a precedent for anyone else who would desire to perpetrate racially motivated crimes.

“In our communities, we have zero tolerance for those who violate anyone’s civil rights,” Meador added. “Investigating accusations of civil rights abuses remains a key priority for the FBI, and we will continue to investigate and mitigate the unwelcome and unlawful behavior of racially motivated people through our community liaison and local enforcement partnerships.”

Meador concluded his remarks by urging anyone who has been the victim of a hate crime to come forward and report it to the authorities.

The victim reported a man burning a cross in her front yard to Marion Police on June 12, 2020. Officers discovered a cross-shaped piece of wood up against a fire barrel in her yard with red hot coals when they arrived.

In a court document, FBI Special Agent Chad Potter stated, “When interrogated by officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Victim #1 broke down in tears when detailing the incident.” “From my training and experience, I know that cross burnings have historically been used to frighten and target African Americans.”

“Agents noticed that the wood was screwed together in a cross shape,” Potter stated. “A woven cloth with staples was stapled to the wood. A delicious odor emanated from the wood and cloth, indicating the usage of a propellant.”

Brown was one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.