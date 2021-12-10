For British visitors to Ireland, new travel advice has been released.

The Government has announced that anyone traveling in Ireland from the United Kingdom would be required to do daily antigen testing for five days after landing.

The advise, which will not be legally binding, was given due to the significant volume of travel between the two nations, according to Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

He described the new advisory as a precautionary move on Thursday evening, urging people to “take a great degree of prudence before traveling.”

“We’re not going to halt Omicron,” Mr Martin said, citing World Health Organization recommendations. “But we can attempt to delay it as best we can.”

He stated that the goal was not to stop the virus from spreading indefinitely, but rather to “take actions to protect individuals.”

He emphasized the importance of getting the booster shot as soon as possible.

The booster, he said on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show, would provide some protection against new variants.

People will also be encouraged to evaluate the spread of the Omicron variety in any nation they are considering visiting, according to new government guidance released on Thursday.

After receiving an updated public health assessment in respect to the Omicron strain, ministers issued the advise late Thursday evening.

Six cases of the novel Omicron type have been identified in Ireland, with health experts warning that more cases are likely.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid had stated that the new type is likely to become dominant.

The new recommendation also urges anybody who is eligible for a booster vaccine to get it as soon as possible, especially if they plan to travel internationally in the near future.

According to the government, airlines and ferry firms will continue to be required to check if passengers have a negative test result before boarding.

Fears about the Omicron form have resulted in new travel restrictions, requiring all international visitors to Ireland to have a negative PCR or antigen test.

The government stated in a statement that the new advice considers “relevant aspects, including the goal to continue to accord with the broader European Union approach to.”