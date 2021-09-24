For being stubborn, a family beats a youngster to death and burys his body near his home.

In Nigeria, a guy was allegedly beaten to death by his father and siblings for being difficult and bringing shame to the family.

In the early hours of Monday, Lambert Osundu, his daughter, and son killed the victim, identified as 20-year-old Chukwuebuka Osundu, and buried his body in a small hole near their home. According to The Guardian, they told their families and neighbors that the victim had gone to another nation in search of job in order to conceal the crime.

One of the relatives, on the other hand, suspected foul play in the man’s unexpected disappearance and set out to find out the truth. He approached Lambert with the help of a handful of the victim’s pals. They threatened to burn down his house if he didn’t speak the truth, so his daughter confessed to the crime.

Lambert and his daughter were taken into custody when they alerted the police about it. The victim was Lambert’s youngest kid, and his mother had died a few years previously, according to the investigation. Because of the victim’s obstinacy, Lambert and his children killed him. They were also furious with him for engaging in activities that tarnished the family’s reputation.

“We have received information that Lambert Osundu, Ndubuisi Osundu, and Rachael Osundu, all of Umuezeruagu village in Umueze 11 in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, beat their son to death and buried him in a shallow grave,” said Micheal Abattam, the state Police spokesperson. Chukwuebuka Osundu, 20 years old, is the victim.”

As of Thursday, the victim’s older brother, who was also engaged in the murder, was still on the run.

Lambert and Rechael Osundu have been arrested and held at the present. They will be transferred to the state criminal investigation department soon, even though they are still in the custody of the Isiala Mbano police station,” Abattam told Prime Business.

“The situation is under investigation, and if we come to a conclusion, they will undoubtedly be charged with murder in court,” Abattam continued.