For barely £2, a Liverpool property was transformed into a ‘house of horrors.’

To raise money for a much-loved grandad, a Liverpool home was converted into a ‘house of horrors’ for just £2.

James Boyle, 34, and his wife, Sarah, relocated to Speke around six months ago with their six children.

People started stopping by the property on Damwood Road to say they were looking forward to the joiner’s eerie display as he was making Halloween props for an Alzheimer’s charity.

“When people started saying they couldn’t wait to see what the garden looked like at Christmas, I was thinking ‘no,’ but then I started collecting some wood,” the father of six explained.

“I’ll just be driving along and spot a skip, so I’ll get out of the car and go in.” I’m crazy about upcycling, so I’ll take everything I can get my hands on and put it to good use.

“Now the kids say they don’t like it when I take them to school because they know I’m going to wind up in a skip.”

“It’s like a mobile joiner’s store.”

James claimed he ‘couldn’t stop’ after he started crafting decorations for the outside of his house.

The garden now includes a terrifying guillotine, coffins, a dozen terrifying figures, and much more.

He barely spent £2 on decorations, which he used to purchase new paint brushes and batteries.

“Everything I’ve done is one-of-a-kind and not store-bought,” he explained. Pallets, old fences, old flooring, old garments, and dust sheets were all handcrafted.

“The response has been incredible; people have come from all around to view the garden.”

“It’s strange to have people just roaming around the garden when I leave the house, but it’s fantastic to see people enjoying it so much.”

People began asking James for donations as knowledge of the residence spread, which he initially declined.

After Sarah’s father, Anthony, died in 2004, he put up a GoFundMe website to gather money for the Motor Neuron Disease Association after more and more people asked.

Because Halloween and bonfire night were his favorite times of year, James said his father-in-law ‘would have adored’ the decorations.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page.