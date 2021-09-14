For attempting to plan a hate crime with ISIS, an Ohio man was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

On Monday, an Ohio man was sentenced to 20 years in jail for attempting to provide material support to ISIS and plotting to assault a synagogue near Toledo.

Damon M. Joseph, 23, of Holland, Ohio, was arrested in December 2018 and pleaded guilty in May of this year for these offences. According to court filings, Joseph drew the attention of investigators when he began posting photographs of weapons and words praising ISIS on his social media profiles.

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, Joseph progressed from disseminating violent comments online to preparing a real-life violent attack on Jewish community members near his house, prompting the FBI to undertake a sting operation against him.

“Today, Damon Joseph was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a lifetime supervised release for attempting to support ISIS by perpetrating violent attacks on Jewish congregants, including children, and any first responders who sought to protect and assist them,” said US Attorney Bridget M. Brennan of the Northern District of Ohio.

For several weeks, Joseph had continuing online chats with various undercover FBI agents in which he voiced his support for ISIS and created propaganda pieces that he hoped would help recruits. “I wanted to do my share to support jihad,” he told an undercover agent. He then provided the agent a letter outlining his preparations for an attack on “Jews who support [Israel’s] state.”

Joseph discussed his plan to carry out a mass massacre at a synagogue with an undercover FBI agent. He named two Toledo-area synagogues as potential targets, as well as weaponry he believed could cause the most damage. He sent the agent notes requesting AR-15s, AK-47s, Glocks, and ammunition.

Both AR-15s and AK-47s can fire several rounds at high velocity, and both have been used in multiple mass shootings in the United States.

Joseph spoke with the undercover agent once more, this time expressing his desire to murder a rabbi. He scribbled the name and address of the Toledo-area synagogue he intended to shoot up in a mass shooting. He informed the agent that he had conducted research into Jewish high holy days.