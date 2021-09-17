For attempting to blackmail a 12-year-old former student for pornography, an ex-teacher was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

A Missouri man was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually exploiting and blackmailing a 12-year-old student he was teaching in China while working as an English teacher.

According to the Department of Justice, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough sentenced Curtis J. Baldwin, 48, of Springfield, to 41 years and eight months in prison without the chance of parole on Friday (DOJ). On October 5, 2020, Baldwin pled guilty to sexually exploiting a minor as well as receiving and distributing child pornography. Baldwin will be close to 90 years old when he is freed from prison and will spend the rest of his life on supervised release.

On November 20, 2019, the former teacher returned to the United States. According to Law & Crime, he had been fired as an English language instructor at an EF Education First school in China one week prior after a 5-year-old female pupil referred to as “Jane Doe 1” accused him of abuse. Baldwin had “inappropriately touched her,” the kid told her parents. When the girl’s parents contacted school officials, they discovered unsettling images in security film.

According to the legal complaint, “school personnel analyzed security camera footage from the school facility’s Closed Circuit TV [CCTV] system.” “The surveillance footage consists of ten films ranging in length from 14 to 43 seconds. The recordings showed Baldwin kissing [on the lips and face], hugging, and maybe touching Jane Doe 1 on her “private parts,” according to the school’s assessment.

Before he could be sacked, Baldwin departed China. On Christmas Day, almost a month after his return to Springfield, the school received another report of potential sexual abuse by Baldwin, this time involving the student he would ultimately be convicted of abusing, dubbed “Jane Doe 2” in court filings. Baldwin had contacted their daughter using the WeChat app from the United States, according to the student’s parents.

According to the complaint, “Baldwin ordered Jane Doe 2 make sexually explicit images and/or a film of herself to deliver to Baldwin.” “ If Jane Doe 2 failed to do so, Baldwin claimed in the WeChat communications that he would broadcast a video he had of Jane Doe 2, which looked to depict Jane Doe. This is a condensed version of the information.