For assisting her son in fighting another child, a Florida woman faces felony charges.

A Florida mother is charged with felony child abuse after it was discovered that she assisted two adolescents, one of whom was her son, in fighting another child.

Law authorities arrested Ashley Ruffin, 31, of Palm Coast, after she reportedly held a youngster down while he was beaten. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, she is also facing a misdemeanor battery charge in addition to the felony charge.

The allegations come from an incident on September 8 when a female motorist approached a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Indian Trails Middle School Resource deputy. Two male adolescents and one of the boys’ mothers allegedly jumped her kid, according to the woman.

Sheriff Rick Staly stated, “There is no excuse for an adult, especially a parent, to be physically involved in a juvenile disagreement.” “Parents must lead their children and teach them how to resolve conflicts effectively. “I don’t think she’ll win mother of the year.”

The victim stated in the report that he was seated with his pals when two children approached him and began punching him. According to the report, Ruffin allegedly exited her vehicle and grabbed the child by the hair while the other two proceeded to beat on him. The victim also claimed to authorities that the boy’s mother grabbed him and held him while they continued to attack him.

Other juvenile witnesses corroborated the victim was jumped by the suspected juveniles and observed the adult female, whom they recognized as Ruffin, take the victim and allow the other guys to beat him, according to police. During the incident, Ruffin is also accused of brandishing a taser.

Deputies spoke with the parents of the juvenile suspects and discovered that Ruffin’s husband, Miguel Aviila, was completely uninformed of the event at the school’s sports complex. When Aviila was informed that Ruffin could face criminal charges, he apparently grew enraged and stated that he would make a report about the fight.

Ruffin was apprehended and spent the night in prison.

Ruffin explained her role in a 15-minute video broadcast on Facebook on Friday, September 10.

