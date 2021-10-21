For anyone planning a camping trip, the DVLA has issued a caution ahead of a major change.

Following the Coronavirus pandemic, which prohibited international travel, many people have chosen for staycation vacations, according to Birmingham Live.

In addition, the DVLA is poised to implement new rules that will affect everyone planning a camping trip.

On November 15, the regulatory body will introduce guidelines about what you’re authorized to tow, which will be depending on when you acquired your license.

Anyone who completed their vehicle driving test after January 1, 1997 will be able to haul trailers weighing up to 3,500kg as of this date.

When you next receive a new photocard, the DVLA will update your license to demonstrate you’re legally able to tow trailers, and the category BE will be added to your driving license.

Car and trailer driving exams were discontinued in September of this year, which means you may no longer book or take one.

According to current guidelines, you are limited in what you can do behind the wheel without taking a test, depending on when you passed your driving test.

The DVLA has issued a warning to drivers that if they do not obey the current standards by November 15, they will be fined £1,000.

What people are authorized to tow at the moment

You will not be affected by the changes if you passed your car driving test before January 1, 1997.

These licenses normally allow the holder to operate a vehicle and trailer combination weighing up to 8,250kg. You can also drive a minibus with a trailer weighing more than 750kg.

You can now drive a car or van up to 3,500kg pulling a trailer up to 750kg MAM if you passed your car driving test between January 1, 1997 and January 18, 2013. (up to 4,250kg in total).

You can pull a trailer weighing more than 750kg as long as it does not exceed the towing vehicle’s unladen weight (up to 3,500kg in total)

You’ll need to pass a car and trailer driving test before you can pull anything bigger.

You'll need to pass a car and trailer driving test before you can pull anything bigger.